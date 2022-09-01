Student debt relief isn't fair -- Rick Skindrud

Forgiving college student loans is one of the most stupid ideas to come out of Washington in a long time, and I don't care which party is proposing it. It is just buying political votes at its worst.

Going to college is a choice you make. You borrowed the money, now pay it back. If you have a degree in basket weaving, I don't want to pay for something you can't use. If you have a degree in something that is useful, wonderful. You should be able to pay back the money you borrowed.

When you graduate, the education you received in college becomes the tools or your trade. For those who choose not to go to college, and started a business -- maybe a plumber, carpenter or mechanic -- the tools of your trade can cost many thousands of dollars. (I know a mechanic who has over $80,000 invested in his tool chest.)

How about a farmer? The cost of cattle, machinery and land can easily exceed a million dollars. All these people have to pay off there loans. Maybe we should pay off there loans too. They also struggle.

The only way to give away money, is to tax the rest of us for it.

Rick Skindrud, Mount Horeb