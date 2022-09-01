Student debt plan is needed relief -- Irwin Kass

The student loan forgiveness program should help ease the burden on middle- and lower-class former and current students.

It's ironic that Republicans in Congress who now complain about debt relief, thought it was perfectly fine to give themselves and their donors a huge tax cut during President Donald Trump's administration? Their tax cut ignited the fuse of inflation currently burning through our dollars today.

They should keep quiet and instead look for ways to make college more affordable and available.

Irwin Kass, Madison