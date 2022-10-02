Student debt is a choice you make -- Patrick O'Loughlin

In her column in last Sunday's State Journal, "Debt for diploma is unjust," Lacina Onco stated, "Taxing the extremely wealthy and corporations more fairly to pay for student debt relief is an important step toward equity."

Lacina Onco: Debt for diploma is unjust As a student borrower, I’ve experienced a flood of emotions since hearing President Joe Bide…

So her logic is that wealthy individuals and corporations should pay her student debt. Why? Because they have the money. And everybody knows they don't "need" that much money. And she has much better ideas for the use of it, namely paying her debts.

She portrays her debt as unavoidable, but that is not true. She had plenty of alternatives to taking on $80,000 in debt to get an education. Furthermore, she narrowly defines education as a four-year college degree. While her parents admirably impressed on her the true value of getting an education, she failed to connect the dots between education and remuneration.

She could have gotten a two-year degree in welding virtually free and be making $80,000 a year now with zero debt. But that isn't the career she wanted, you say. No, but that's the choice she made.

Finally, somebody should have told her somewhere along the way that a master's in social work would not turn out to be that lucrative.

Patrick O'Loughlin, Madison