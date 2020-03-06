Student chant is harmless fun -- Steve Henningfield
Student chant is harmless fun -- Steve Henningfield

Don't misunderstand the "vulgar chants" emanating from the raucous student sections at Wisconsin Badger football games.

The sections are only communicating their post-game eating preferences. Sections M and N want to "eat shrimp," while sections O and P respond with "fondue." So please, turn up the hearing aids and enjoy the game.

As to the punishment of the band playing "Roll out the Barrel" -- ya, OK boomers.

Enough levity, let's concentrate on the real issues of the day, which is voting a pathological liar out of office in November.

Steve Henningfield, Madison

