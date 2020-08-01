You have permission to edit this article.
Student behavior causes disparities -- Sam Smith

As a behavioral scientist, I'm disturbed by the inability of Madison's elected officials to deal realistically with data about racial disparities in behavior problems in our high schools.

The most obvious explanation of the disproportionate rate of disciplinary and legal action against Black high school students in Madison is that Black students misbehave at a disproportionate rate in our schools. This is supported by the obvious disproportionality of criminal behavior by Black youths that we see in the daily news.

If our elected officials are so blinded by ideology that they can't grapple with reality, but instead try to make the police the problem (causing real harm to police morale), they should not be in office.

Sam Smith, Madison 

