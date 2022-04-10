Student athletes don't need more pay -- Geoff Gallagher

In-state tuition with housing and all the additional expenses is about $29,000 at UW-Madison. And out-of-state tuition can push that total to around $57,000. Multiply that by four or five years for a student athlete on scholarship.
Now add tutoring at $50 to $100 per hour. Add medical costs, even surgeries, if injured while playing sports. Add any stipend they get for “expenses” because they can’t get a job, understandably. Now add the ability (if they are well known) to sell their image to vendors. Wisconsin Badgers basketball players and brothers Johnny and Jordan Davis, for example, appear on a billboard on Madison's Beltline selling soda.
Sounds pretty good to a father who’s going to pay for all of that when his kid goes to school.
UW-Madison has lots of scholarship sports. Revenue from three of them -- football, men’s basketball and men’s hockey -- pretty much pay for all the others. Do we need to pay them salaries to play on top of all the other stuff? No.
People are also reading…
Sure, college sports are a big business, but they allows thousands of students to learn at great universities, in exchange for playing a sport they love.
Most won’t go pro. But they will have an education.
Geoff Gallagher, Fitchburg