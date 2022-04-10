Student athletes don't need more pay -- Geoff Gallagher

In-state tuition with housing and all the additional expenses is about $29,000 at UW-Madison. And out-of-state tuition can push that total to around $57,000. Multiply that by four or five years for a student athlete on scholarship.

Now add tutoring at $50 to $100 per hour. Add medical costs, even surgeries, if injured while playing sports. Add any stipend they get for “expenses” because they can’t get a job, understandably. Now add the ability (if they are well known) to sell their image to vendors. Wisconsin Badgers basketball players and brothers Johnny and Jordan Davis, for example, appear on a billboard on Madison's Beltline selling soda.

Sounds pretty good to a father who’s going to pay for all of that when his kid goes to school.

UW-Madison has lots of scholarship sports. Revenue from three of them -- football, men’s basketball and men’s hockey -- pretty much pay for all the others. Do we need to pay them salaries to play on top of all the other stuff? No.

Sure, college sports are a big business, but they allows thousands of students to learn at great universities, in exchange for playing a sport they love.

Most won’t go pro. But they will have an education.

Geoff Gallagher, Fitchburg