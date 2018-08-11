Today’s Republican Party, led by President Donald Trump and Gov. Scott Walker, is not amenable to reason. If they were, we would not be separating children from families at the border or eliminating scientist positions at the Department of Natural Resources.
We need to elect progressive Democrats who proudly and consistently stand up for what is right as we fight to take back our country and state. Shelia Stubbs is just that kind of new leader, who has a proven record of turning bold ideas into action and results.
Stubbs' hard work and progressive ideas have earned her the endorsement of Women for Justice. She is the progressive Democrat we need in the state Legislature to fill the big shoes left by the retirement of Terese Berceau.
I have worked with Stubbs on the Dane County Board and am impressed by her constant fight for social justice. I urge you to join me in electing Stubbs on Tuesday.
Richard Kilmer, Madison, Dane County Board supervisor, District 4