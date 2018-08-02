Practicing citizenship by voting is the responsibility of every American. Whether we are liberals, conservatives or independents we cannot have a successful democracy unless ordinary people participate at the local, state and national levels. So I urge you to vote in the Aug. 14 primary.
On that day, I urge you to vote for Shelia Stubbs for State Assembly. After 20 years, my excellent state representative, Terese Berceau, is retiring. Stubbs is exactly the new face we need to continue Berceau's legacy of integrity with a steady commitment to the public good.
With a proven record as a Dane County supervisor, Stubbs gets results. Her leadership on criminal justice reform, services for seniors and people with disabilities, and the environment has resulted in effective initiatives, increased funding and innovative approaches. On a subject near and dear to my heart, the University of Wisconsin System and K-12 schools, Stubb's commitment to restore and increase funding is unmatched.
With four well-qualified candidates vying for this seat, I am cautiously optimistic about state politics. Having said that, Stubbs has the best credentials. And, as a woman of color, she has faced many challenges and acquitted herself very well. The energy, courage, and passion she has brought to her work as a neighborhood activist, advocate and elected leader will serve us well. Please join me in electing her.
Mary K. Rouse, Madison