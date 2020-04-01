Strong's experience needed on board -- Barbara Arnold

As a former Madison School Board member and three-term president, I understand that a most important board function is to do a fair, credible job of evaluating the superintendent. Wayne Strong knows this skill will be critical as we welcome our new superintendent, Matthew Gutierrez, to our district.

A Madison Police Department officer for more than 20 years, Strong worked hard to earn the respect of those he supervised and the trust of the community he served. He succeeded in both.

I strongly support his position on school resource officers in our high schools. He has been one. He wants officers who like working with students, and is adamant that training is effective with multiple populations, including adolescents with disabilities.

He is an active, engaged father and coach. For 17 years as the co-director of the South Side Raiders, he mentored children facing some of the most difficult challenges imaginable.

Father, supervisor, coach, mentor -- Strong is a needed voice on the Madison School Board. He will bring a balance of compassion, competence and calm maturity to each policy discussion.

Please join me in supporting him for Seat 7 in Tuesday's election.

Barbara Arnold, Madison

