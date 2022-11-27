Strong women took down parade killer -- Stephen Blake

I watched with fascination many parts of the trial of the Waukesha Christmas Parade murderer, Darrell Brooks.

I saw a man with no conscience and an empty hole where his heart should be. The judge deserves everyone's thanks for the way she handled the street thug that Brooks is, no matter how often he tried to disrupt her courtroom as well as the sentence of six consecutive life terms without parole, plus an additional 762 years for his other crimes that day.

What really made Brooks mad was the women who brought him down: two women on the prosecutor's team and of course the brilliant Judge Jennifer Dorow. The look he gave the judge that caused her to call a recess, which she said made her scared, was likely the same look Brooks used to control every woman he ever abused. But this time it didn't work. He could not control these women. They controlled him.

Brooks thought he was much smarter than he actually is and deserves every miserable minute of being told what to do in prison for the rest of his worthless life.

Stephen Blake, Oxford