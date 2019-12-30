Strive for peace and unity in 2020 -- Samuel Ludke
Strive for peace and unity in 2020 -- Samuel Ludke

Let the new year bring us a sense of compassion for one another.

The time has come for us to stand together in unity. How long will we talk about it without taking action? Will we abandon our neighbor in need? Will we ever truly feed the hungry?

Time is now more important than ever. We may not have an eternity to make these plans a reality, and I for one would like to see more people liberated from their pains. This is a noble goal to strive for.

I hope to see more people taking up this mantle and joining hands. Whether you are white, black or Latino, it doesn't matter. Now is the time to make a difference. Will you join me in this endeavor? The future of our world depends on it.

Samuel Ludke, Stevens Point

