Strengthen state's good Samaritan law -- Mitchell Stedman

I am a public health and physician assistant student analyzing Wisconsin's good Samaritan law. Dr. Ritu Bhatnagar’s Jan. 22 letter to editor, "Stop criminalizing opioid addiction," about the need to strengthen and support Wisconsin’s 911 good Samaritan law, is exactly right -- and the data supports it.

Recently, a 2021 study published in the International Journal of Drug Policy analyzed the effects of good Samaritan laws across the nation and by the strength of their protection. In the study, it found that only states that protect individuals from arrest found a significant reduction in overdose mortality.

The current good Samaritan laws in Wisconsin only protect against prosecution. Those looking for help can still be arrested, charged and have their parole revoked for trying to do the right thing: getting lifesaving aid to those experiencing an overdose. That is not enough protection to allow for a community often persecuted by law enforcement to look for help.

If Wisconsin legislators want to make real change within the community of people who use opioids and reduce deaths from opioid overdose, they need to follow the data and strengthen Wisconsin's 911 good Samaritan laws. Specifically, modify the language to allow for arrest immunity for those aiding an individual during an overdose.

Mitchell Stedman, Elkhorn