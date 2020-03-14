Strategy can slow spread of virus -- Douglas A. Kramer

My first assignment after a surgical internship was as a Navy flight surgeon in the North Pacific during Vietnam. This role was primarily safety and public health -- themes that have been part of my entire 47-year career in medicine. Some public health ideas to consider for this pandemic include:
- Repurposing closed rural hospitals for COVID-19 coronavirus patients, because most of our hospitals already operate near or at full capacity -- especially in the winter and early spring.
- Designing tent hospitals that could be shipped to and constructed instantly in high-patient locales, similar to what was used in actual mobile army surgical hospital (MASH) units.
- Using Federal Emergency Management Agency trailers for quarantine purposes for potential COVID-19 patients without housing, such as homeless people. These trailers are also easily transported to needed areas.
If we can make it through to warmer weather without a disastrous rise in the infection rate, using these and similar measures, the rate of spread could decline precipitously as it does after every cold and flu season.
Dr. Douglas A. Kramer, Middleton