Anyone who attended the Wisconsin Badgers football game on Saturday against Brigham Young University knows how brutally hot it was in the stadium.
Blissfully sipping water and ignorant of the impending dehydration signals my body was sending me, I somehow ended up in the first aid room on the fifth floor of Camp Randall Stadium. Seeing that I was not doing well, two very kind young men each took an arm and escorted me to first aid where the on-duty nurses cooled me down and waited for me to leave safely.
Thank you to these unsung heroes who work tirelessly behind the scenes at Camp Randall and to the willingness of strangers to help another stranger.
Leslie Ladd, Madison