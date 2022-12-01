Story on parents' rights wasn't fair -- Wayne Shockley

The Associated Press article on parents' rights in Sunday's State Journal, "Parenting and politics," was one-sided. The biased treatment of this issue -- actually several issues -- was telegraphed by the quote marks the author put around "parents’ rights." Partway through, there is recognition that parents’ rights do exist as recognized by the courts. But most of the article puts parents’ rights in a negative light. There are quotes from critics of such rights, but none from supporters.

The basic mistake of the article is the contention that these groups are historically related. There was an attempt to connect parents’ rights efforts to past resistance to integration, and a vague reference to un-welcoming students of color.

Each of these efforts at parents’ rights over the years has been mostly independent of the others. Each has risen up when some educators are perceived to be ignoring the concerns of some parents. For instance, the parents who want more access and input to curriculum are not necessarily the same ones who opt for home-schooling, who in turn are not the same ones advocating for vouchers.

A fairer discussion of parents’ rights would try to understand why parents are concerned about specific issues without lumping them all together.

Wayne Shockley, Brooklyn