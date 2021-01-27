Story on fraud was vital journalism -- Eunice Gibson

Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.

Chris Rickert and Riley Vetterkind must have spent hundreds of hours reviewing all the material to make Sunday's story, " Scant proof to aid claims ," possible. They had to make a formal public records request to the Legislature. They reviewed all of the claims, tried to contact the people who claimed they could prove voter fraud, and made the effort to verify the claims.

I've worked as a poll worker in Madison for some years, so I know the claims are phony. But these reporters did the work to demonstrate just how phony those claims are. The State Journal has set an example for all the newspapers of this nation. Check it out, chase it down, and let us know the truth about the "voter fraud" scam.