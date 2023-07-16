Thank you so much for that fabulous July 12 article on the churches of Mechelen, Belgium, going empty and being reborn as hotels, breweries and cultural centers. I’m sure most readers would never have heard of that small Belgian city, but I have a close connection to it.

Thanks to Rotary, I spent a month in Belgium 21 years ago. For a few days, I stayed with the most generous, wonderful host family from Mechelen. At the time, their brilliant 15-year-old son could speak three languages fluently, was well-versed in history and, like me, loved "The Simpsons." He was my lifeline, as I was trying to navigate in a foreign country.

My father was wounded in Soy, Belgium, during the Battle of the Bulge and returned while I was there so we could visit the battlefields together. My Mechelin host family accompanied us on the Soy tour to make sure we didn’t get lost. We’re still in touch today, and they visited Madison once already.

It’s yet another reason to subscribe to a daily newspaper -- you just never know what you’ll come across.

Steve Busalacchi, Madison