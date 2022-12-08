 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Story about the right was balanced -- Wayne Shockley

I have complained often enough about leftist biased reporting in the Wisconsin State Journal and the mainstream media in general that I feel obligated to compliment the article in the Dec. 1 State Journal about conservatives, "Some on right see one nation, under attack."

It described them as real people in all their complexity, instead of just caricatures. They have legitimate concerns, though many of us may not always agree with them. They are our fellow citizens and deserve to be listened to with some respect.

The article was an example of excellent journalism.

Wayne Shockley, Brooklyn

