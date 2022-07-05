Stories showed our absurd wealth gap -- Steve Busalacchi

The irony of the State Journal's story placement was not lost on me Wednesday on page A11.
“How much for an island” was the headline for a story detailing the hot real estate market to build mansions on multimillion-dollar islands. That was juxtaposed with the follow up to the front-page piece on Dane County’s efforts to address homelessness. The gap between the super wealthy and everybody else keeps widening.
As the State Journal's coverage notes, it’s now reaching absurd levels.
Steve Busalacchi, Madison