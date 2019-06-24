Thanks to the State Journal for reporter David Wahlberg's inspiring June 9 stories of people recovering from opioid addiction.
These personal accounts provide evidence that recovery is possible with treatment and support. The stories drive home the connection between trauma and addiction: death of a child, domestic abuse and sexual assault, homelessness and mental illness. These courageous people have risen above their circumstances and are now helping others do the same as recovery coaches for people struggling with opioid abuse.
The Safe Communities Recovery Coaches program is a community partnership that would not be possible without the inspired leadership of and financial support from Dane County, notably County Executive Joe Parisi, UW-Health/UnityPoint Health-Meriter, SSM Health, nonprofit treatment providers and area first responders.
Safe Communities and its partners are proud to put people in recovery and to help tackle our communities' opioid overdose epidemic. It works. Nearly 90% of overdose patients treated in area emergency rooms who are matched with recovery coaches are connecting to treatment. Recovery coaches are also available to pregnant women, addicted inmates released from jail and family members struggling with the addiction of a loved one.
These stories of hope will continue as we work together to end this tragedy.
Cheryl Wittke, Safe Communities, Madison