Storage is key to carbon-free energy -- Frank Ransley

Virtually every letter to the editor concerning conversion to alternative energy sources is missing the most important point.

The energy grid lives under one immutable rule: that energy "in" must equal energy "out" at any given point in time. If you have a 100 megawatt solar farm, and a cloud bank moves over it, and power output drops to 50 megawatts, the missing 50 megawatts has to come from somewhere. The utilities now lack grid storage capability.

This power makeup now typically comes from utilities that maintain fossil fuel-based generating stations that are ramped up to cover the gap. Currently, the two types of utility-scale storage are large battery systems and pumped storage hydro. Unfortunately, Elon Musk has found it is much more interesting to blow up rockets than to follow through with his plan to build grid-scale battery banks. Meanwhile, a multitude of environmental lobbies have made it almost impossible to get a license to build a pumped storage project.

What is really needed here for alternative energy to succeed is true leadership. Someone has to take the lead like the moon launch effort, not nibble at the edges with little policy incentives.

Frank Ransley, McFarland