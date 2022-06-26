Stopping vileness led to evil acts -- Richard S. Russell

In response to Monday's letter to the editor "Vileness is root cause of violence," the "good Christians" of the Middle Ages tried eliminating vileness by not only diligently reading the Bible but also by burning people at the stake.

The "good Christians" of the colonial period tried eliminating vileness (as well as indigenous Americans) by not only diligently reading the Bible but also by telling their womenfolk to stay home, sit down, shut up and tend to the cooking and baby-making.

The "good Christians" of the Old South tried eliminating vileness by not only diligently reading the Bible but also by following its recommendations about slavery, namely don't beat your slaves too hard.

And the "good Christians" of today are trying to eliminate vileness (as well as Jesus' command to love thy neighbor) by doing everything they can to make life miserable for LGBTQ people.

Seems to me there's a common factor in all this, and it's not the word "good."

Richard S. Russell, Madison