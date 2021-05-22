 Skip to main content
Stop whining about mask mandates -- Jerry J. Murphy
Stop whining about mask mandates -- Jerry J. Murphy

Can you believe the amount of whining you heard about the mask mandate in Dane County being extended for a final two weeks?

After months of wearing a mask, social distancing and all the rest, two weeks is nothing. The June 2 deadline obviously gets us past the Memorial Day weekend and a myriad of other smaller social events that have the potential for a virus comeback.

Please stop whining and start making plans for the Fourth of July celebrations and other events of the summer. Two weeks will be over before you know it.

Oh, yeah. And get your shots.

Jerry J. Murphy, Monona

