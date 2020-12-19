Stop wasting time with Capitol tree -- Elizabeth Kingston

Don't you just shake your head in disbelief at the petty, frivolous and irresponsible actions by state Reps. Paul Tittl, R-Manitowoc, and Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers?

Twice they have put up a Christmas tree in the state Capitol rotunda, defying Gov. Tony Evers who supports a holiday tree when we aren't in the middle of a devastating pandemic. No holiday tree was sanctioned this year because the Capitol is closed for safety reasons while over 4,000 Wisconsin residents have died from COVID-19.

Nero fiddled while Rome burned, and these two state lawmakers are piddling away their time on a tree instead of taking action to help Wisconsin. When was the last time the state Assembly met to deal with the overwhelming deaths, the crowded hospitals, the high unemployment, the struggling businesses and the shuttered schools?

We are all at our wits end, and Reps. Tittl and Sortwell are spending their time putting up a tree. Come on. Show some leadership and compassion for all those suffering in Wisconsin.

Elizabeth Kingston, Madison