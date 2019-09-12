It is sad that of all the expressed pros and cons about these noisy jets nesting in a place like Madison, none have stated an objection to the purpose of their existence.
Forget the noise (although it is torture for those of us with tinnitus). An inconceivable amount of our money -- more than a trillion of our tax dollars -- is being used to build machines whose sole purpose is to kill and destroy. This insane and immoral use of our money would be better spent to support a better life for residents of the United States.
I think about this every time I hear the current jets near my house. My heart begins to race and I immediately stop what I’m doing, grab my terrified dog, plug my ears, involuntarily crouch (duck and cover) and wait until it’s over.
It feels like war. Not in my backyard.
Diane Walder, Madison