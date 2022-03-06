Stop this school renaming nonsense -- Paul Turley

It is time to bring this nonsense to a screeching halt. We shouldn't change the name of Jefferson School in Madison.

Every hero, every Founding Father, every person who has a national holiday named for them, Black or white or any other race has flaws. Any cursory review of history teaches us that in a moment. Let's stop this ignorance.

Thomas Jefferson was the author of the Declaration of Independence, an intellectual and a person revered throughout the world for his contributions to democracy. He was also a slaveholder. We can both celebrate his enormous contributions but never forget his considerable flaws.

If you need help in learning about the flaws of other heroes, they can easily be learned from any history book. Think John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr. and Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The Madison School Board members should learn a lesson from San Francisco, where several school board members were recalled. Reasonable voters of every persuasion are not going to tolerate this nonsense.

Paul Turley, Verona