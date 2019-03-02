I oppose the state's manufacturing and agricultural tax credit.
Agriculture and manufacturing businesses use government services. Why should they get preferential treatment on their taxes? If anything they should have a greater tax burden than individuals and other businesses whose income is made from activities less likely to spoil our air and water.
That is also why I oppose repealing or not enforcing regulations that protect our environment. Managing your waste is a cost of doing business. Lowering your costs by not paying to minimize the pollution of our air, water and land is disgraceful. Expecting everyone else to pay your taxes and cleanup costs adds insult to injury.
The only reason I can see for continuing the agriculture and manufacturing credit and repealing environmental regulations is that big business has spent large sums of money getting our ex-governor and his co-conspirators in the Legislature and on the state Supreme Court elected, and big business expects a large return on its investment.
Unfortunately, it has already gotten a large return on its investment, and it is the rest of us who will pay for it in taxes and a degraded quality of life.
Dan Cole, Lodi