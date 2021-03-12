Stop the spree of vehicle crimes -- Randy Zink

The spree of thefts from vehicles, and thefts of vehicles, is a problem that just doesn't go away.
Either this group of vandals has no fear of prosecution, or it is acceptable behavior in their community. Parents or acquaintances of these kids must have a clue who is behind this activity, yet you see the police with limited apprehensions or judicial prosecutions.
It's time for the community to stand up and do what's right. Summer is right around the corner, and we all know this trend will not go down.
I'm just hoping that no one is severely injured on either side because of these late-night games.
Also, it's about time to stop blaming the victims for being at fault. We're all human, and sometimes we forget to lock a door. Or we forget to keep valuables out of sight in a vehicle or residence. If they want it or think you have it, they'll get it.
Randy Zink, Madison