Stop the spread of misinformation -- Elaine Strassburg

Viruses are raging and, unfortunately, vaccinations are only available for COVID-19. Conspiracy theories circulate, threatening us all -- in this case, the body politic and health of our country.
Please accept the verification of courts and election officials who upheld the rule of law under pressure. Courts require evidence of fraud, and objective media have shown how claims were manipulated.
If you believe in a fraudulent election, you spread this virus. As for Donald Trump's claims, it takes an incredible amount of effort, with luck, to make one fraudulent absentee ballot.
Trump, the superspreader, on Jan. 6 incited the worst of us to insurrection.
How do we proceed as the "United" States when so many of us reject facts, science, the courts and the media as fake in favor of the delusions of a megalomaniac who can't accept loss? We are trying to accommodate huge cultural and racial changes, and those afraid of this find solace in Trump who fans their fears and hatred.
We are better than that and, ever the optimist, I hope Jan. 6 was the catalyst by which we can again find common ground. Let's end this contagion.
Elaine Strassburg, Janesville