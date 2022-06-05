Stop the rise of apartment boxes -- Richard Chatlosh

I see Madison approved the destruction of nine houses on West Washington Avenue so that another box with 140 apartments can be built.

The houses are homes for students and are rather old. But they have no apparent problems that would cause them to be torn down. Some developer just wants to make a big profit, and the city goes along with it. Luckily, the developer has to hold off for a year because not enough profit can be made.

Madison has always been a beautiful city with a variety of architectural styles in housing. It is becoming a city of boxes, and not just the ones you see Downtown. I noticed one on Fair Oaks right in the middle of a residential neighborhood with mostly single family homes.

Enough, please. We're starting to look like many Chinese cities where the new buildings are built to house thousands of people. Tearing down small buildings doesn't seem to factor in decisions at all.

Bigger isn't always better.

Richard Chatlosh, Madison