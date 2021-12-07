Stop the insanity of gun violence -- Mary Lou Reisch

"Help me! My life is useless. The world is dead." These were the words written on violent drawings by the alleged shooter at a Michigan high school.
Ethan Crumbley was obviously a disturbed teenager crying out for help. A Christmas gift from his parents of a 9mm Sig Sauer pistol was a catastrophic mistake.
I personally cannot fathom taking a hysterical phone call from one of my daughters informing us that a grandchild had been shot and killed at school. And if not dead, what about traumatization for life, having witnessed the slaughter of fellow classmates?
We must have some fair and reasonable legislation to quell the plague of gun violence in our country. Support candidates, legislators and representatives who will work collaboratively to pass responsible gun ownership laws to stop this insanity.
