Stop the county land-buying blitz -- Thomas Willan

Is Dane County in the land speculation business? County Executive Joe Parisi is buying up more land in Dane County than a land developer.

It is fiscally irresponsible to be spending $3 million on land when we are in the middle of a pandemic where county tax revenue is drying up. Instead of lower property taxes, Parisi is spending money like a drunken soldier on shore leave.

It's time for this tax-and-spend liberal to find some fiscal responsibility and hold off on buying things. He has paid too much per acre and has taken good farm land out of agriculture. Does he understand we are an agricultural state?

Enough already, it is time for Parisi to quit buying land, lower our taxes and move into the private sector where people have to earn their money.

Thomas Willan, Cottage Grove