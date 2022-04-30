Stop the assault on Social Security -- Nancy Stencil

After working for the last 45 years I was able to retire, feeling confident that I had budgeted the amount of money I would need for the future. I spent years saving with a small pension and paying into Social Security. My story is the same as many across our country.

I am terrified of the agenda held by the Republican Party that would sunset all federal legislation -- including Social Security and Medicare -- within five years. Why do Republican politicians want to take away money from millions of Wisconsin residents who rely on it and have paid into it throughout their working lives.

Despite these programs being quite popular across the country, the Republican Party is betraying seniors like me by politicizing these programs. Democrats such as President Joe Biden are working to reduce deficits without touching Medicare and Social Security by simply asking the wealthiest to pay their fair share in taxes.

It’s common sense to protect the middle class and working families by asking billionaires to pay their fair share. I know that in 2022, I will be voting and getting the word out to others to hold Republicans such as U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, accountable for attacking these programs.

Nancy Stencil, Wausau