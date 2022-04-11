Stop supporting the war in Yemen -- Karen Greenler

A month ago, Russia invaded greater Ukraine. We’ve agonized as bombs fell, civilians died, refugees fled and Ukrainians banded together to protect their sovereign country.
It's been seven years since Saudi Arabia attacked Yemen. Saudi Arabia and its partners have caused over 18,000 Yemeni casualties and 3.6 million people to be displaced. The blockade of Sanaa, like Mariupol, threatens thousands of innocent civilians with starvation. The United Nations estimates that 2.3 million children are malnourished and over 400,000 are at acute risk of dying if the blockade isn’t lifted. Some Yemenis have struck back, but the war is very lopsided: 23,000 Saudi coalition missile strikes to 1,300 Houthi strikes.
Like Vladimir Putin, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman believed vanquishing the Houthis, in this proxy war with Iran, would be a quick triumph. It has become a quagmire.
For Americans, the biggest difference between these wars is that we are supporting the aggressors in Yemen. We’ve been arming and aiding the Saudis for years. It must stop. Reps. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., will soon introduce a War Powers Resolution on Yemen. Urge your member of Congress to support it. We should not be supporting this war in any way.
Karen Greenler, Madison