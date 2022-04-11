Stop supporting the war in Yemen -- Karen Greenler

Like Vladimir Putin, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman believed vanquishing the Houthis, in this proxy war with Iran, would be a quick triumph. It has become a quagmire.

For Americans, the biggest difference between these wars is that we are supporting the aggressors in Yemen. We’ve been arming and aiding the Saudis for years. It must stop. Reps. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., will soon introduce a War Powers Resolution on Yemen. Urge your member of Congress to support it. We should not be supporting this war in any way.