Stop subsidizing carbon emissions -- Bruce Beck

Our government should discontinue subsidies for fossil fuels because we now face rising costs of managing and adapting to damages from carbon emissions.

Residents of coastal cities should not be left to bear the full cost of adapting to rising sea levels while also subsidizing fossil fuels to help finance faster sea level rise.

As local jurisdictions scramble to protect citizens from heat exposure, the federal government should discontinue subsidies that generate even more intensive heat waves.

Local communities bearing the costs of reconstruction following severe storms should not be further burdened by ongoing fossil fuel subsidies that strengthen severe storms.

As regions struggle with water shortages, taxpayers should ask Congress to discontinue subsidies that build the intensity and duration of droughts.

Meanwhile, fossil fuel subsidies also contribute to the destruction and combustion of wildlife species.

According to the U.N. secretary-general on April 4, “It is time to stop burning our planet and start investing in the abundant renewable energy all around us.”

According to Scientific American, the production of fossil fuels will decline if subsidies are discontinued. The combustion of fossil fuels caused 79% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in 2020, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Bruce Beck, Madison