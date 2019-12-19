Stop stalling funds for homelessness -- Keith Heimforth

I am sure the leaders of the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee -- Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Falls, and Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette -- as well as Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, have good political reasons for their roles in refusing to release the funds to address and help prevent homelessness.
Still, this funding had bipartisan support in both the state Senate and Assembly for initiatives that were recommended by the Wisconsin Interagency Council on Homelessness, which was created by Gov. Scott Walker. Clearly, bureaucratic and administrative processes allow for the lack of action from these lawmakers.
But I wonder if they would be willing to explain those reasons and processes to their families, to the religious communities they may belong to, and to the next people they see who do not have housing. This is a shameful misuse of their positions of power.
In the past, they have shown great creativity in using the rules of the Legislature to take actions they wanted to take. I would ask them to please reconsider their lack of action, and find a way to do their jobs of helping to make life better for the citizens of Wisconsin.
Thank you.
Keith Heimforth, Madison