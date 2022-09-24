Stop signs apply to bicyclists, too -- Scott Sallstrom

I'd like to add one more point to the Sept. 16 letter to the editor "Follow the biking rules of the road." When biking you are operating a vehicle, and you must comply with all the traffic laws, just like if you are driving an automobile.
That means -- among other things -- that at stop signs and red lights you must come to a full and complete stop before proceeding, either after traffic has cleared or the light turns green. That includes the stops signs on the bike trails.
Welcome back, students, and please stay safe.
Scott Sallstrom, Fitchburg