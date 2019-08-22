The media can assure that our fake president is not reelected. All they have to do is report on him objectively -- and don't put the word "president" on the front of his name. Just refer to him by his name, because he is an illegitimate accident. He is no more president than the man in the moon.
If the media would do this, people would realize he is not real, and they would not vote for him.
But that might not even be necessary. For mighty "Sampson" is now pulling down the pillars of the global economy. By Election Day, it could be crashing around our ears.
If Trump is already a goner, then the Democrats can concentrate on nominating the best possible candidate, instead of the one most likely to beat him. He has most likely already defeated himself. But a little extra help wouldn't hurt.
Some might criticize this as impeachment by the press. Well, why not? If Congress won't do its job, someone has to step up. Will the mainstream media save us?
John Morgan, Madison