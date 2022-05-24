Stop politicizing Buffalo shooting -- Joe Tripalin

The shooting of innocent people in Buffalo, New York, was a tragic and terrible event. Since the shooting, the Biden administration and the mainstream media have been focused on the white supremacy angle and smearing conservatives.

Why hasn't there been more research into the background of the young man accused of doing the shooting. It seems he had many mental problems. I saw a picture of him in a hazmat suit with a respirator while sitting at his desk in school. What were his parents doing? Why weren't they more involved in his life? Those would seem like logical and reasonable questions to ask.

He was said to have threatened the lives of his classmates and taunted the police. What were the police doing? There seems to be many questions and possibly a lot of blame to go around in this tragic situation. The media should be doing its job and looking into more details and slow down on trying to smear conservatives as white supremacists.

Joe Tripalin, McFarland