Stop playing anthem to dispense of NFL fuss -- Cliff Voegeli

I wonder if others are as tired of the controversy over the so-called lack of respect by Black and (white) athletes during the playing of the "Star Spangled Banner."
Doing something in support of a cause has nothing to do with disrespecting patriotism. It's a peaceful protest. But since racism is alive and well in "white" America and is not going away, we should implement a simple solution to all this fuss: Just don't play the national anthem before sporting events.
Why do we do it in the first place? Who started it? It is not played before operas, movies or similar gatherings. Does anyone play it before family picnics?
Ah, yes, as with any other idea that seems logical these days, it will never happen.
Cliff Voegeli, Madison
