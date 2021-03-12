Stop paying for killed hunting dogs -- Robert Mussallem

Someone please explain to me why the state of Wisconsin pays "hunters" who use packs of dogs to run down and kill bears and wolves for any injuries their dog packs incur while attacking and killing wild animals.

These dogs are intentionally put in harm's way by their owners to "hunt" for them. These are not family pets killed in the backyard by wild predators, nor are they farm animals killed while grazing on farms. Getting paid for dogs that are killed or injured doing what these "hunters" have intended them to do is simply unbelievable.