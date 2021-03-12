 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stop paying for killed hunting dogs -- Robert Mussallem
0 comments

Stop paying for killed hunting dogs -- Robert Mussallem

  • 0

Someone please explain to me why the state of Wisconsin pays "hunters" who use packs of dogs to run down and kill bears and wolves for any injuries their dog packs incur while attacking and killing wild animals.

These dogs are intentionally put in harm's way by their owners to "hunt" for them. These are not family pets killed in the backyard by wild predators, nor are they farm animals killed while grazing on farms. Getting paid for dogs that are killed or injured doing what these "hunters" have intended them to do is simply unbelievable.

Stop the madness now.

Robert Mussallem, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics