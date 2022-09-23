Stop overreaching into people's lives -- Rex Tilley

Several hot button issues about personal choice are being discussed in political ads. I would like to present some possible compromises.

If you don't want an abortion, don't get one. It's not an easy decision, and it would help if everyone else would stay out of the discussion. If you don't want to take birth control, then don't. Once again outside opinions in other people's business usually aren't helpful.

If you are a man and you don't want to marry a man, by all means don't. The same goes for women. If you find someone of the same sex you want to spend your life with and build a loving relationship, you have officially scored the American dream. Good for you.

You have religious freedom in the United States. I am a Christian, but I don't require you to be one for me to give you the respect you are due as a human being.

For a nation that prides itself on individual freedom, it seems some of us are overreaching into others' lives. Take some time and recalculate some of your stands. We are all in this together.

Rex Tilley, Brooklyn