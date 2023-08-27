As a Democrat I found myself in an unusual position after watching the first GOP presidential debate held in Milwaukee. I actually agreed 100% with one of the GOP candidates on stage. When asked a question about former President Donald Trump, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said, “Someone has got to stop normalizing this conduct.” And given that Trump has been indicted for the fourth time this summer and faces 91 criminal charges, I couldn’t agree with Christie more.

Christie’s comment could have also applied to half the GOP debate candidates on stage with him. Whether it be Vivek Ramaswamy verbally attacking everyone on stage or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trying his best to look likable or six of the eight candidates pledging to support Trump if he becomes the GOP’s 2024 nominee for president, Christie’s plea clearly fell on deaf ears.

I fear the GOP’s ongoing normalization of such conduct could lead to the reelection of former President Trump, or as he is known in Fulton County Georgia, inmate number PO1135809.

How normal is that?

Bob Vetter, Madison