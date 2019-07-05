The Dane County highway department feels the need to conduct intensive roadside mowing with the rational that it wants to keep woody plants in check.
In doing so, the department sacrifices the beautiful prairie flowers that brighten the roadsides. I'm particularly irritated by the mowing of the prairie embankment along Highway 12 at Springfield Hill between Sauk City and Middleton.
If this sort of intensive mowing is indeed needed, then do it in late fall after the flower bloom has subsided.
Loren Wagner, Mazomanie