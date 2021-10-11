Stop ignoring unpleasant facts -- Nancy Sanborn

When my grandson was a toddler, he would try to hide by covering his eyes. If he couldn’t see others, they weren’t really there and couldn’t find him.
Illogical as that assumption seems, too many adults employ the same flawed reasoning. If we figuratively cover our eyes and refuse to acknowledge unpleasant facts, they aren’t real and can’t hurt us:
- Melting icebergs, rising sea levels, unprecedented drought, flooding and wildfires are part of a normal and recurring cycle, not climate change.
- COVID-19 is just like the flu, nothing to be afraid of. Vaccines have dangerous side effects, and the government is lying about the number of unvaccinated people dying.
- People swarming into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, smashing windows, attacking police, attempting to disrupt the constitutional certification process were patriotic tourists exercising their right to peaceably assemble.
- School children should be taught about America’s greatness, not unpatriotic nonsense about a history of systemic racism.
When toddlers try to make reality disappear by covering their eyes, it’s cute. When adults deny truths that pose a threat to everyone, it’s deadly. It’s time to uncover our eyes, face reality and work to change it for the better instead of denying it.
Nancy Sanborn, Madison,