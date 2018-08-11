The consequences of air pollution are beginning to pile up.
They include more emergency room visits for asthma, an increase in heart attacks and strokes, a higher death rate and more children with low birth weight and developmental delay. They include more intense storms, global warming, heat-related illnesses, loss of crops and other vegetation, and harm to the economy.
These problems need the attention of the federal government. Unfortunately, the president doesn't acknowledge that they exist.
Jeff Seltz, Middleton