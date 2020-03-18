Stop hoarding and think of others -- Louise Murphey
Stop hoarding and think of others -- Louise Murphey

I just went grocery shopping, and I am disgusted. Where I live, the only place to shop is Walmart, other than a couple convenience or dollar stores.

Many shelves were empty, including paper products, soap and basic food staples. I am able-bodied and can drive to other cities to get what I need. But as I made my way through the aisles, I saw several elderly people. All I could think was, "What if that lady needs toilet paper, tissues or frozen meals? What if that gentleman needs eggs, yogurt or soap?" Little or none was to be had because someone else, thinking only of themselves, bought it all.

I keep hearing, "We're all in this together." But that is not true unless you are thinking of the most vulnerable members of our population. Get what you need for now, and leave something for those who need it and cannot go elsewhere to get it. It is selfish and irresponsible to do otherwise.

Louise Murphey, Richland Center

