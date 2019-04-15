The way we discuss immigration in the United States needs to change.
Just over the past few months, we’ve had to deal with a 35-day shutdown, President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency over Congress’ objections, threats to close the border with Mexico, and now a plan to funnel immigrants to sanctuary cities.
We've had to deal with all of this because President Trump wants a border wall that wouldn’t solve anything. It wouldn’t do much to curb illegal immigrants, because up to half of them simply enter the United States legally and overstay their visas. And it wouldn’t solve the core issues of why people try to enter the United States.
That’s the biggest problem with how our country discusses immigration. Nearly all of the attention is focused on policing our borders, instead of on our deficient immigration court system, our limits on legal immigration, or the economic and social problems in the countries the immigrants come from in the first place.
If we devoted more attention to those problems, instead of endless arguments over border security, we might actually be able to solve the problem.
Curran Frank, Madison