Stop fighting for totalitarianism -- Kevin Smith

I have questions for all the QAnon-following Donald Trump supporters who believe in all the oddball stuff their puppet masters come up with: What do you do if you destroy democracy? What’s your plan?
Do you have a clue about living under tyranny? I don’t think you do.
I think you are living a fad while the people selling this to you make millions off of your milk cow behavior. All you can do is follow the herd into the barn of governmental destruction, opening the door to this country’s demolition.
The life as you know it will cease to exist. The rights that gave you the opportunity to protest and voice your opinions will be gone. You will be prisoners of your own making, and there will be nothing you can do about it. Your fascist leader(s) will throw you in the gutter because you are no longer useful idiots -- just idiots.
My suggestion is this, read up on totalitarianism. That's what you're fighting for.
Kevin Smith, Neillsville