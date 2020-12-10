 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stop enabling Trump's madness -- Robert Barger
0 comments

Stop enabling Trump's madness -- Robert Barger

  • 0

The time has come for Republicans to stop enabling President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn a proper election.

The election did not have irregularities, per U.S. Attorney General William Barr's own findings. These efforts to challenge the election have no basis in fact and are tearing our country apart. It's time for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to stop being President Trump's lackey and stand up for the people who elected Johnson -- they voted for Joe Biden.

Do your job and stop supporting this madness.

Robert Barger, Columbus

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics