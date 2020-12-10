Stop enabling Trump's madness -- Robert Barger

The time has come for Republicans to stop enabling President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn a proper election.
The election did not have irregularities, per U.S. Attorney General William Barr's own findings. These efforts to challenge the election have no basis in fact and are tearing our country apart. It's time for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to stop being President Trump's lackey and stand up for the people who elected Johnson -- they voted for Joe Biden.
Do your job and stop supporting this madness.
Robert Barger, Columbus
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!